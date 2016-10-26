Travel Tips For A Successful Holiday Or Business Trip

Travel is a hobby for some and a business necessity for others. But regardless of your reason for getting from one place to another, there are ways to make it easier and more pleasant, and ways for it to bring stress into your life. Try these great tips for making travel time into a more enjoyable time.

Pack your luggage in such a way that it can be easily carried, even for fairly long distances. You'll be walking with your luggage more often than you might think. A lighter bag will make your trip easier, safer and much more fun for you than if you are lugging a heavy case.

Before you go on a trip, ask around for tips from friends and family. See who has been there before and/or what they'd recommend you either visit or avoid. Are there particular restaurants, sights, or shows you should see? You can also check out sites on the internet that provide advice from fellow travelers.

When traveling in foreign countries, beware of police officers who ask for your ID. Make sure you ask them for their ID to prove they're actually a cop. Instead of showing them your real passport, show them a photocopy instead. You don't want to risk a thief running off with your passport.

Most airlines will overbook their flights during busy times or seasons. In the event that too many people show up for the flight, they will need volunteers to take a different flight at a later time, in exchange for vouchers for travel, food and lodging that can be used at a later date. If you aren't in a hurry, you can pay for part of your next vacation!

Because security does not allow you to lock your luggage, you run the risk of the zippers coming undone and your belongings leaving a trail across the country and around the baggage claim. To help prevent this, use zip ties, which hold the zipper together, but can easily be cut off (with little cost to you) by security, if necessary.

Don't rely on ribbons and bows to make your luggage stand out from the rest of the pack. These adornments can very easily be torn off in transit. Instead, opt for luggage in a bright, unusual color or vivid pattern that stands out on its own and can't be removed.

Try to stay cool while traveling. Bodies may naturally heat up due to closed quarters, limited airflow and just being nervous about visiting a new place. Make use of overhead vents on airplanes, standing on the deck, if on a ship, or opening a window in a car. Sometimes you may be able to crack a window open on a bus as well, if you are unable to do so sit towards the front of the bus rather than at the back to avoid stale air.

When you travel to visit friends or family, be a courteous guest and do not assume they will make all your sightseeing plans for you. Many people assume they are there to be entertained, which is of course an incorrect assumption and generates bad feeling. Instead, do your homework ahead of time, let your hosts know what you're planning to do, invite but don't oblige them to accompany you, and spend your time together in good will, knowing you are being a gracious guest.

Talk to other passengers if you are on a cruise. On most cruise ships, you'll sit at a large dinner table with a few other guests that you may or may not know. Have a good time and talk with different people. You'll be running into them daily, and may learn some things regarding the ship also.

Be aware of the potential for bedbugs while traveling and always check the bedding as soon as you get into your room. Do not put your luggage on the bed. Bedbugs are more likely to come home with travelers that allow their bags to touch bedspreads or mattresses. Instead, place your bag on a chair or other piece of furniture that is not upholstered.

Winter travel can be quite stressful. Give yourself extra time as you get ready for your winter vacation. Delays are always a possibility. Bring something with you to keep you busy, such as a book, since you may have long waits at the security line or at the departure gate. Be prepared to wait. Cities that get a lot of ice and snow, can have delays of two or three hours or more.

When packing for a vacation or business trip, pack a number of both lighter and heavier weight clothing. This is because you do not want to be freezing or overheated in your destination if the weather forecast happens to change. It is also a good idea to pack clothing and accessories that will not weigh down your luggage.

If you are traveling with your pet make a vet visit before you leave. Get a full check-up with your vet. Also make sure your pet is fully vaccinated. It is a good idea to ask your vet if they can refer to someone in the area you going in case you end up needing medical attention for your pet.

Smart travelers have a smart routine that keeps their travel plans running smoothly and that makes every trip, no matter where or why, as easy as possible. Tips like the above can help everyone travel smarter, from the most world-weary traveler to the fresh-faced new traveler setting out on his or her first adventure.