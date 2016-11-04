No Reason To Stay At Home - Go Travel!

Travel is one of those things that everyone can get into, but in which not everyone really excels. Making travel arrangements can be a fast, painless thought-free process. However, getting the best deals and making the best plans, takes a little more effort. Here are a few tips for maximizing the benefits that good travel planning can bring.

If you are staying at a lower-cost or no-name hotel when traveling, never put your bag on the bed. Be sure to check the sheet and spreads for bugs. If you must take your clothing out of your luggage, hang it in the closet instead of putting in the dresser or onto the furniture. Bedbugs are a major problem in North American hotels.

Check out last minute travel deals. If you have the flexibility in schedule and destination, you can save a lot of money by booking your travel at the last minute. Many hotels and airlines drastically reduce prices for dates in the near future to fill seats and rooms that will otherwise go empty.

Be flexible when making your travel plans. Unless there is some reason that you must travel on a specific day, flexibility will save you money. Allowing a booking website to search for flights near your desired travel dates could save you as much as a hundred dollars per flight, especially if it shifts you off of a weekend flight.

When eating at a restaurant where you are still unsure of the culture, pay attention to the habits of the other diners. Not only will copying them help you decide what to order, it could even prevent you from committing an embarrassing faux pas in front of the other diners.

If you plan to opt for a night flight or just a very long flight in general, it may be best to bring some sort of sleeping aid. It's quite difficult to sleep on airplanes anyway, but if you take a sleeping aid right before takeoff, you can arrive at your destination fresh and ready to take on the world!

A laptop or an Internet capable smart phone is one of the best travel tools you can take with you. By having the ability to go online you have all the maps and other resources you need right at your fingertips. You can research destinations, motels, and attractions while you are on the road.

Always pack a map when you travel, even if you have a GPS system. GPS systems are not always reliable. If it were to malfunction or become broken, you would be lost. A highlighter can be helpful as well, allowing you to mark your map for easy reference. As a bonus, your well-used and marked up map, makes an excellent memento to remember your trip by.

When traveling by air, purchase your airline tickets as early as possible. Airlines that offer very low fares, like Southwest Airlines, have a limited number of seats available at the lowest price. By purchasing your tickets early you are assured of getting the best possible rates for air travel.

When packing for a long trip, limit yourself to about two colors of clothing. This will help to ensure that everything you bring to wear on your trip will match with everything else. It will also limit the number of shoes and accessories you need to match with your outfits.

You can save yourself a lot of time and avoid hassles by traveling as light as possible. If you just take carry-on luggage and don't check any bags, you won't have to waste your time standing around the baggage carousel after your flight and you'll never have to worry about the airline losing your bags.

Mail, newspapers and door hangers at your home, should be managed by a friend or neighbor. Thieves look for accumulating mail or papers and especially fliers, as a sign that no one is home. Have a neighbor or friend monitor these for you and if possible, have them move the car occasionally as well.

A good vacation requires good planning to ensure that everyone enjoys themselves. These are just some ideas that can make your next vacation a little more trouble-free. When you plan your next excursion, do some research and plan your itinerary well. Keep some of these travel tips in mind, and enjoy your next trip.